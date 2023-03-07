PPF lifts ProSiebensat.1 stake to 10.1%, seeks supervisory board position

March 07, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has lifted its stake in ProSiebensat.1 PSMGn.DE to 10.1%, it said on Tuesday, and has started talking to the German broadcaster about gaining representation on its supervisory board.

PPF last week announced it had taken a 9.1% stake in ProSiebensat.1, becoming its second-largest investor behind Italy's MFE-MediaforEurope MFEA.MIMFEB.MI.

"PPF has also started liaising with ProSieben on shareholder representation on the company’s supervisory board," PPF said, adding that it believes that ProSieben should ensure fair representation for its major shareholders.

