PPF increases its stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 to 15.04%

PRAGUE, June 2 (Reuters) - PPF has raised its stake in German media group ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE to 15.04% in stock and instruments, the Czech investment group said on Friday.

"Our growing shareholding in ProSiebenSat.1 demonstrates that PPF is a long-term and supportive investor with ample television broadcasting experience that can add value to Germany's leading media company," PPF Chief Investment Officer Didier Stoessel said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

