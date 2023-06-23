PPF in no hurry to sell MONETA stake -report

PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - PPF is in no hurry to sell its nearly 30% stake in Czech lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR, the investment group's chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

Jiri Smejc said, though, could still sell if a good offer came, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported.

PPF, the group founded by late Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, scrapped plans a year ago to combine its Czech and Slovak banking assets with MONETA.

The $1.1 billion deal would have created a major competitor to foreign-owned banks in the Czech market.

PPF is MONETA's biggest shareholder while two other domestic investment groups each hold around 10%. One of the latter, investor Pavel Tykac, has said he could approach PPF about some of its shares as he looks to boost his stake.

The newspaper quoted Smejc as telling reporters that he saw no scope for renewing merger talks. He also said that MONETA shares had good dividend yields.

"So we are in no hurry to sell them," Smejc said. "We have enough money to invest. At the same time, it is an asset... that if an interesting offer comes, we are able to sell."

He added anyone wanting to do a deal for MONETA, the country's sixth biggest bank, would have to talk to PPF.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

