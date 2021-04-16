PPF gets clearance to raise MONETA stake, part of merger plan

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank (CNB) has approved an increase of PPF Group's holding in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR to 28.34%, PPF said on Friday, the first step in a proposed merger of its local lending business with MONETA.

PPF said the settlement date for the part of its offer conditional on CNB approval has been set for April 20, while the unconditional offer for the first 10% was settled on March 24.

PPF will become MONETA's largest shareholder, paying 11.3 billion Czech crowns ($522 million) in the tender at 80 crowns per share. The stock closed at 78 crowns on Thursday.

PPF was hit by the death of its founder and nearly 99% owner Petr Kellner in a helicopter accident last month but has said it will continue to pursue pending deals and saw no impact on the planned MONETA transaction.

The next step is a merger of MONETA with PPF’s Air Bank, as well as the Czech and Slovak businesses of PPF’s consumer lender Home Credit and peer-to-peer lender Zonky, in exchange for shares, which would give PPF 57.2% in the combined entity.

PPF has said MONETA could become one of the top three banks on the Czech market with a focus on the retail and small-business segments in a market dominated mainly by foreign owners such as Belgium's KBC KBC.BR, Austria's Erste Group Bank ERST.VI and France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA, BKOM.PR.

PPF Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said this month the transaction may be put to shareholders in May or June.

($1 = 21.6670 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Neely)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.