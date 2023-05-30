PPF 2022 profit drops by half due to losses from Russia exit

Adds quote, operating income and assets, details on holdings

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech privately-owned PPF Group posted a full-year 2022 net profit of 140 million euros ($154.11 million) on Tuesday, down by 49% from 2021 after booking losses in the first half resulting from its exit from Russia.

Last May, PPF agreed to sell its Russian Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCFB) to a group of investors. The Czech company's Russian operations included assets in insurance, property management and industry.

"First-half earnings reflect the significant negative effect of losses associated with our exit from Russia," PPF Chief Executive Jiri Smejc said in a statement.

"The full-year profit is the result of our rebound in the second half of the year, which testifies to the great performances of our managers and employees."

PPF, controlled by the wife of deceased founder Petr Kellner, said the results provided foundation for seeking new investments in Europe and North America.

It said its total operating income dipped 1.7% last year to 5.18 billion euros from 5.27 billion in 2021. Assets dropped by 5.5% to 39.88 billion euros.

PPF has assets from telecoms and television stations in central and eastern Europe to real estate, e-commerce and biotech firms and the Home Credit consumer finance firm active mainly in Asia.

The group has been reducing its Asian footprint, mainly having seen its Home Credit business shrink in China, and has left some markets.

Among new investments, it has taken a 13.1% stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE media group.

Last week, PPF agreed to take a 15% stake in the Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS from private equity firm Advent International.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by David Evans)

