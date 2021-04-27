Markets
PPD Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - PPD Inc. (PPD) reported that its net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 rose to $74.5 million or $0.21 per share, from $4.2 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $124.8 million or $0.35 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $76.5 million, or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 28.5% to $1.38 billion from $1.07 billion in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share and revenues of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

