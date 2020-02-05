PPD prices IPO at $27, the high end of the range

PPD, an LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services, raised $1.6 billion by offering 60 million shares at $27, the high end of the $24 to $27 range. PPD plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PPD. Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI, HSBC and Mizuho Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

