PPC Stock Rallies 38% in 6 Months: What Should Investors Do Next?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC has delivered strong stock market performance, with shares soaring 38.1% over the past six months. This impressive gain significantly outpaces the 4.9% growth of the Zacks Food - Meat Products industry, the 1.1% increase in the Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500’s rise of 12.1% during the same period.



The company’s recent success is attributed to its operational excellence, strategic portfolio diversification and the development of key partnerships with major customers, all aimed at enhancing growth. Pilgrim's Pride's commitment to quality, service and innovation has been a major driver of growth, while its focus on the expanding foodservice sector continues to fuel its momentum.

Unlocking Pilgrim's Pride’s Growth Potential

Pilgrim's Pride has achieved impressive results driven by operational excellence, portfolio diversification and the development of strategic partnerships with key customers, which have enhanced consumer value. By focusing on these partnerships, the company is refining its portfolio and gaining a competitive edge in the market. Pilgrim's Pride’s commitment to quality, service and innovation was evident in its third-quarter 2024 performance, where both top and bottom lines showed year-over-year growth, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, a significant increase from 58 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Quarterly net sales of $4.585 billion rose 5.2%, driven by growth in its U.S. operations.



The company has experienced continued growth in its foodservice distribution channel, with higher volumes and revenues across both commercial and non-commercial subchannels in the third quarter of 2024. The commercial distribution sub-channels saw large dollar increases, while non-commercial experienced steady growth, driven by rising business and industry activity. Among foodservice sub-channels, Quick Service Restaurants saw volume growth, reflecting consumers' preference for more budget-friendly meal options. The foodservice growth underscores Pilgrim's Pride’s effective strategies and robust market positioning in the foodservice segment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovation Sparks Pilgrim’s Pride Growth

Pilgrim's Pride's innovative approach has played a crucial role in driving its growth. In the third quarter of 2024, the company introduced over 280 new products, many of which have gained industry recognition for their quality and innovation. This robust product pipeline has sparked significant interest in the market. By creating differentiated, consumer-focused offerings, Pilgrim's Pride has enhanced its product portfolio and solidified its position in both the retail and foodservice sectors.

PPC Strengthens Market Position With Investments

Pilgrim's Pride is driving growth through significant investments in expansion and operational efficiencies. In the third quarter of 2024, the company spent $104 million on capital expenditures, with plans to continue investing in strategic projects into 2025. These efforts focus on optimizing its product mix, strengthening partnerships with key customers, improving operational efficiency and advancing sustainability initiatives. The company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, projecting a total capital expenditure of around $475 million for the full year.



The company’s growth strategy includes expanding its U.S. Prepared Foods segment with innovative, differentiated products and increasing capacity to support this expansion. Pilgrim's Pride is also investing in enhancing protein conversion capacity to reduce dependence on external operators. Additionally, the company is tapping into strong growth opportunities in Mexico, particularly in the fresh and prepared food sectors. These initiatives align with Pilgrim’s Pride's broader goals of portfolio diversification, focusing on key customers and achieving operational excellence.

Pilgrim’s Pride: Value Deal or Premium Stock?

Pilgrim’s Pride is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 11.12, well below the industry average of 16.28x and the S&P 500’s average of 22.38x, indicating that the stock may be undervalued. This lower valuation suggests significant upside potential for investors, provided the company continues to deliver strong performance.

Investors’ Guide for PPC Stock

Pilgrim's Pride's strong performance, driven by operational excellence, innovation and strategic investments, positions the company for continued growth. With a valuation well below industry averages, the stock appears to offer significant upside potential, making it an attractive option for investors looking for growth at a discounted price. At present, PPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

