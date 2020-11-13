PPC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.39, changing hands as high as $18.46 per share. Pilgrims Pride Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.06 per share, with $33.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.45.

