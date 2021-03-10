PPC announces Europe's first junk-rated sustainability-linked bond

Updates with IPTs, investor comment

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Mar 8 (IFR) - Greek state-owned utility company Public Power Corporation sent out price talk on Wednesday for what will European high-yield's first sustainability-linked bond, as investors debate how effective such instruments are in holding companies to account.

PPC, rated B/BB– by S&P and Fitch, sent out IPTs of 4%–4.25% for its €500m five-year non-call two sustainability-linked bond. Joint global coordinators and physical bookrunners HSBC (B&D) and Goldman Sachs kicked off a virtual investor roadshow on Monday, and the deal is expected to price later this week. Citigroup is a joint bookrunner.

More such instruments are expected to come down the pipeline as issuers and investors alike try to prove out their ESG credentials.

The sustainability-linked bond approach is tied to performance metrics – rather than a requirement to allocate bond proceeds to specific green or environmental projects – and so may allow more junk-rated companies to issue debt tied to ESG concerns.

PPC is hoping to reduce its CO2 emissions by 40% by December 2022. If it does not hit that target, the coupon on the bonds will increase by 50bp.

Still, some investors are sceptical about sustainability-linked instruments,saying the major problem is that the companies involved set their own targets – making the chance of missing them therefore minimal.

Many sustainability-linked loans include so-called margin ratchets which decrease the interest costs of the instrument if the issuer hits certain targets.

Vivek Bommi, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, says the market should be the arbiter of good ESG behaviour rather then the issuer rewarding itself.

"Generally speaking, companies with very good ESG credentials will generally price very tight and get good debt execution. Higher-quality companies tend to pay less, while lower-quality companies pay more – that's how it should work," said Bommi.

"My view is that the overall market should reward or punish companies more judiciously than the issuer deciding how its interest rates should behave. [The issuer deciding] is not how the market works – if you do well, the market will reward you with a lower cost of capital."

For PPC, the sustainability-linked coupon step-ups would be more meaningful if the company were issuing a 30-year bullet bond rather than a note callable in two years, said Bommi.

Other investors pointed out rates are low enough that coupon step-ups will not make that much difference to a company's cost of capital.

"Regulators should stop the nonsense and establish real carbon markets, with some sort of global system of pricing – so "ungreen" corporate behaviour filters directly into credit risk," said one high-yield investor.

"Sustainability-linked bonds see the issuer set its own target that they'll likely meet – and if they don't, the penalty is immaterial. We're not seeing many issuers ring-fencing particular green projects."

Talking accountability

Bankers involved in ESG financing point out on the latter point that cash is fungible, so tracking the use of green bond proceeds is already fairly difficult. They say the SLB structure works well for companies like PPC which are looking to fund an overall shift towards a more sustainable business.

"It's a voluntary commitment that the company is undertaking," said Farnam Bidgoli, head of ESG solutions for EMEA at HSBC, speaking to IFR about the PPC bond on Tuesday.

"Because of the rates environment and the liquidity out there, PPC can do a deal without the SLB on it and expect a good outcome. But they're integrating their decarbonisation story into their credit story – and so they're putting this SLB label on a bond and adding accountability to it."

PPC is looking to phase out its lignite, or lower-grade brown coal, plants by 2023. It will replace them with renewable energy sources.

"We're saying that we're going to give a 50bp step-up if the company falls short – as opposed to the status quo, where there's zero step-up," said Tim Morgan, head of high-yield syndicate at HSBC. The market standard for investment-grade companies is 25bp, he noted.

"This bond doesn't have a green wrapper, but sustainability is clearly part of the company strategy and they're quite clearly setting a target for that," said Morgan.

Bankers hope the bond will attract a wide range of high-yield investors – particularly those who have either ESG funds or who are significantly trying to increase their ESG fund scores. A few investors have already told HSBC that PPC's inclusion of the sustainability-linked ratchet will significantly improve their allocation, said Morgan.

There have already been two sustainability-linked bonds issued in the US high-yield bond market – Level 3 opened the junk-rated SLB market in January, with Constellium following up in February – and the European leveraged loan market has seen a number of sustainability-linked loans from borrowers such as Prada.

Market participants see the SLB format as opening ESG-related issuance to a much broader pool of high-yield borrowers than traditional green bonds, which are tied to the use of proceeds. High-yield borrowers have previously said that they find the reporting requirements too arduous for green bonds and do not have large enough projects to fund.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg, Philip Wright)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))