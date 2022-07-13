PPC and SAFM Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks investment research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen.

Brian is rather hungry for new ideas and this week he looks at two food names given the headlines around Sri Lanka, the drought in farm states, and the pressure of higher food prices.

The first name that Brian is taking a look at is Pilgrims Pride PPC. The stock is a Zacks rank number three hold but it’s sports and eight for value as well as an a for growth in the Zacks styles scores.

The company is seeing earnings estimates increase for this year but at the same time we see a slight reduction in numbers for next year. For this reason the stock has slipped to Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The valuation for PPC is quite compelling as the stock trades at 8.4 X forward earnings. The price-to-book at 2.6 is also rather low. Top line growth in the most recent quarter clocked in at 30% and at the same time we have been seeing an improvement in operating margins.

Hungry For More

The next name that Brian profiles is Sanderson Farms SAFM. Stock is a Zacks rank number one and it’s sports A for value and a for growth

Brian points out that the earnings estimates have seen a gigantic move of late this quarter has moved from $7.71 to $12.42. Make sure to watch the video to see the other big changes to earnings estimates.

The valuation is super attractive at 4.6x, especially when to company saw topline growth of 36% in the most recent quarter.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.