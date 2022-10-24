PPA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.44, changing hands as high as $72.89 per share. Invesco Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPA's low point in its 52 week range is $64.48 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.55.

