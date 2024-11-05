News & Insights

Pozzi Milano Expands with Major Polish Order

November 05, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

Pozzi Milano S.P.A. (IT:POZ) has released an update.

Pozzi Milano S.P.A. has secured a significant international order worth 1.6 million euros for its EasyLife branded tableware in Poland, marking a key step in its global expansion strategy. This deal enhances Pozzi Milano’s presence in the European market and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality Italian design worldwide. The company’s CEO, Fabio Sanzogni, expressed enthusiasm about the growth opportunities this order presents.

