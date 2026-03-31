Markets

Poxel To Sell PXL770 To Scynexis For Up To $196 Mln; Shares Up

March 31, 2026 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Poxel SA (POXEL.PA, PXXLF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to sell its drug candidate PXL770 to Scynexis, Inc. (SCYX), for up to $196 million.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $8 million, with additional payments of up to $8 million tied to near-term development milestones and up to $180 million linked to commercial milestones.

A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with an initial efficacy readout anticipated in the second half of 2027.

The transaction aims to advance the development and commercialization of PXL770, a clinical-stage drug targeting the underlying mechanisms of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The company plans to focus on its core pipeline, including TWYMEEG and PXL065, and pursue new partnerships to create long-term value.

Scynexis is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for severe and rare diseases.

Poxel SA is currently trading 9.78% higher at EUR 0.2525 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Scynexis is 4.76% higher at $0.8273 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.