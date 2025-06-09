$POWW Earnings Preview: Recent $POWW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$POWW ($POWW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $42,106,620 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $POWW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$POWW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $POWW stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,702,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,109,481
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 311,000 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $429,179
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 205,862 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,089
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 159,993 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,790
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 154,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,710
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 128,199 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,914
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 123,566 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,521
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.