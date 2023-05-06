Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PWZYF) Declares $2.40 Dividend

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $2.40 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.94 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 will receive the payment on September 28, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWZYF is 0.35%, an increase of 16.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 60,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 7,790K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,169K shares, representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWZYF by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWZYF by 27.45% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWZYF by 17.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,279K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWZYF by 51.97% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,810K shares. No change in the last quarter.

