Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (PSZKF) Price Target Increased by 11.19% to 25.88

The average one-year price target for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCPK:PSZKF) has been revised to $25.88 / share. This is an increase of 11.19% from the prior estimate of $23.27 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.23 to a high of $30.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 161.65% from the latest reported closing price of $9.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSZKF is 0.52%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 96,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,458K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,116K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSZKF by 8.87% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 8,037K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,958K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSZKF by 6.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,947K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,845K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSZKF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,737K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSZKF by 2.53% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 4,920K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,756K shares , representing a decrease of 57.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSZKF by 36.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.