POWI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.55, changing hands as low as $76.17 per share. Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POWI's low point in its 52 week range is $59.16 per share, with $91.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.72.

