Powertech Technology (TWSE:6239) Price Target Increased by 61.33% to 253.41

The average one-year price target for Powertech Technology (TWSE:6239) has been revised to NT$253.41 / share. This is an increase of 61.33% from the prior estimate of NT$157.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$106.05 to a high of NT$336.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.40% from the latest reported closing price of NT$257.00 / share.

Powertech Technology Maintains 2.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.72%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powertech Technology. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 21.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6239 is 0.10%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.45% to 54,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,879K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,594K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6239 by 17.67% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,057K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,665K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6239 by 13.79% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,000K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,341K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 3,065K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6239 by 9.60% over the last quarter.

