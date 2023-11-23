PowerSchool (PWSC) & Learnbase to Propel Brazil's Digital Education

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC continues to expand its Global PowerPartner Program through a new partnership with Learnbase. This partnership is dedicated to supporting educators and over 40 million enrolled students throughout Brazil.



The collaboration aims to extend the reach of PowerSchool's channel partner program in Brazil. Learnbase will provide dedicated staff to sell, market and service PowerSchool's leading learning management system (LMS), Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment and Ecollect Forms.



The company remains optimistic in this regard and focuses on empowering educational institutions across Brazil with industry leading cloud-based education technology. This will help the students to achieve personalized and digitally transformed education.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships

PWSC's global PowerPartner Program utilizes regional partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. This expanding program includes PWSC channel partners serving customers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.



The company is emphasizing broader global international expansion. In some regions, a direct sales model is employed, while in others, a go-to-market strategy with channel partners is being developed. Since the lastearnings callin August 2023, the company has signed six additional partners, totaling 11 so far. This progress exceeds its plan to sign 12 partners by the end of the year.



The company partnered strategically in various global regions, including CCS for Egypt, Bahwan CyberTek for Oman and the UAE in the Middle East and Africa; BeeNet in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines in Asia; Gear Education in Greece and Cyprus in Europe; LearnBase in Brazil; and Glenn Cook Technologies in New Zealand. The aim is to onboard and collaborate with these partners in the coming quarters, driving significant growth for PowerSchool outside North America.





In the past six months, shares of PowerSchool have increased 22.2% compared with the industry’s 32.3% rise. Strategic partnerships and digital innovations are likely to benefit the company’s performance in the upcoming periods. Going forward, the company is optimistic and actively seeking more strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions. The goal is to enhance the platform by incorporating assessments and curriculum for the Indian market, enabling a significant entry into that market.

