PowerSchool (PWSC) Expands Into UAE, Egypt & Lebanon Regions

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC recently announced a major expansion into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This strategic move includes three new partnerships with some of the leading schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Lebanon.



Showcasing its game-changing AI assistant, PowerBuddy, and its unified communications platform, MyPowerHub, within the MEA region, PWSC is uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class solutions tailored to deliver high-quality education for generations.



PWSC is a leading provider of cloud-based K-12 education software in North America.

Driving Modernization Through AI

By entering these new markets, PowerSchool positions itself at the forefront of educational modernization in MEA. Schools in the region are increasingly embracing AI and data-driven solutions to streamline administrative tasks, enhance communication, and improve student outcomes. PowerBuddy, PowerSchool’s AI assistant, helps schools personalize learning experiences and improve efficiency, while MyPowerHub enables seamless data integration, connecting parents, students, and educators.



Within UAE, GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Dubai has adopted PowerSchool’s Student Information System (SIS) to streamline its administrative workflows. Also, Maplewood Canadian International School in Abu Dhabi, is now the first in the UAE to adopt PowerBuddy. Moreover, Maplewood is also implementing PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning and MyPowerHub.



Salahaldin International School in Egypt adopted PowerSchool SIS and PowerBuddy to modernize outdated systems that lacked analytics, consolidated views, and data dashboards.



Al Bayan School is the first school in Lebanon to integrate PowerSchool SIS to automate manual processes and reduce duplication. The school will also adopt PowerBuddy and other products into its system going forward.

Price Performance

Shares of this cloud-based education software provider have gained 14.8% in the past three months against the Zacks Schools industry’s 7% decline. The company has been benefiting from the continuous strength in the market demand for its suite of mission-critical products, along with its focus on operating leverage. Furthermore, consistent contract wins, accompanied by advanced AI solutions enhancements and opportunities in its market, bode well for PWSC’s prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering the estimate revision trend, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of PWSC have trended upward to 90 cents (from 63 cents) and 25 cents (from 18 cents) over the past 30 days, respectively. The estimated figures indicate 9.8% and 4.2% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels. Such an uptrend depicts analysts’ optimism about the stock’s potential.



In June 2024, PowerSchool announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement and would be acquired by Bain Capital for a total value of $5.6 billion. Although PWSC is set to be acquired, it will continue to remain a standalone company with no interruptions in its business operations and customer service.

PowerSchool currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



