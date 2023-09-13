PowerSchool (PWSC) Collabs With EAB, Eases College Access

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC inks a deal with a leading higher education research, technology and enrollment solutions provider — EAB to streamline the college admissions process and expand access to higher education opportunities for high school students.



The collaboration will enable the users of PowerSchool Naviance CCLR platform to get benefits of EAB's Concourse technology. Concourse will benefit more than three million high school juniors and seniors using PowerSchool Naviance CCLR for college and career preparation.



From 2024, Naviance students can conveniently create anonymous profiles and receive direct college admission and scholarship offers. The platform also ensures strong privacy controls for students searching for colleges and scholarships.





In the past three months, shares of PowerSchool have increased 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14.5% rise.

Focus on Digital Initiatives

PWSC is the leading provider of cloud-based K-12 education software in North America. The company's mission is to empower the education ecosystem through unified technology, enabling educators and students to reach their full potential while simplifying operations, consolidating data, and leveraging predictive modeling and machine learning for insights.



The company has remained focused on enhancing innovation to ensure customer needs, particularly in data analytics and AI. At the recent EDGE User Conference in Orlando, the company unveiled three significant innovations, including the expansion of the Connected Intelligence data as a service platform, a unified user experience called My PowerSchool for students and families, and expanded generative AI capabilities and roadmap.



PWSC has started leveraging AI in its existing products, such as MTSS and learning navigation, for personalized interventions and learning based on individual student needs and goals. At the EDGE event, PWSC introduced two key generative AI features, an automated assessment question generator within the Performance Matters Assessment Solution. Also, a talk-to-data functionality for Connected Intelligence is designed to provide non-technical users with easy access to powerful data insights. These innovations have been accelerated through PWSC's collaboration with Microsoft Azure, OpenAI Service and utilizing their large language models.



These product innovations represent essential steps for PWSC, paving a path for substantial opportunity. PWSC's distinct position to capitalize on generative AI within its solutions and its established customer base opens up a significant $100 billion personalized Total Addressable Market (TAM).

