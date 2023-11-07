PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (Symbol: PWSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.80, changing hands as high as $20.98 per share. PowerSchool Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWSC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.405 per share, with $26.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.