Markets
PWSC

PowerSchool Holdings Down 12% Following Pricing Of 8.7 Mln Share Offering

March 01, 2023 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based software for K-12 education provider PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) are falling more than 12% Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of secondary offering of 8.7 million shares at $21 per share.

The sharers are selling by certain stockholders associated with Onex Partners Manager LP and Vista Equity Partners as well as Hardeep Gulati, and PowerSchool will not receive any proceeds from the offering, the company said.

The offering is expected to close on March 3.

PWSC, currently at $20.17, has traded in the range of $10.60-$26.05 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.