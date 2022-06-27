Powers need to study all oil options, including Iran, Venezuela - France

By John Irish

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - The international community should explore all options to alleviate a Russian squeeze of energy supplies that has spiked prices, including talks with producing nations like Iran and Venezuela, a French presidency official said on Monday.

Venezuela has been under U.S. oil sanctions since 2019, and could reroute crude if those restrictions were lifted.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive a nuclear deal that could see sanctions on Tehran lifted and its oil exports resume have been on hold since March, but are due to resume in Doha soon.

"There are resources elsewhere that need to be explored," a French official said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Germany, when asked about how to alleviate high oil prices.

The outstanding issue between Iran and the United States was no longer linked to the nuclear dossier but to U.S. terrorism sanctions, he said.

"So there is a knot that needs to be untied if applicable... to get Iranian oil back on the market," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have Venezuelan oil that also needs to come back to the market."

A second official said all options need to be explored given the stakes, including those involving Iran and Venezuela.

The first official called for a temporary increase in production from oil-producing nations, and said there would be a G7 effort to try and convince them to do so.

France wants a planned mechanism to cap the price of oil to be as broad as possible and not be limited to Russian output, which the official said could lack efficiency given supply and demand dynamics.

"We want to consolidate the position of buyers so that we can be in a better position facing Russia. So we need to diversify supplies and have an outreach to producing countries," the French official said.

"We want producing countries to produce more temporarily to get over the peak of the crisis."

The official said that outreach would start with U.S. President Joe Biden's trip in July to the oil-producing Gulf.

"We need to make countries understand that Ukraine is not a regional conflict, but a common cause that goes beyond European security and affects the stability of the international order," he said.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Jan Harvey)

