Powerpool Mining SL Expands Cryptocurrency Strategy

Harmonychain AS (DE:7EW) has released an update.

Powerpool Mining SL’s board has authorized the CEO to increase price exposure through strategic cryptocurrency allocations, driven by record-setting revenue performances and favorable market conditions. This comes amid rising cryptocurrency prices and significant growth in user engagement, making such tactical moves attractive.

