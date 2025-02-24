PowerPlan, Inc. Appoints Raphael Shure as New President and CEO

PowerPlan, Inc. announces Raphael Shure as new President and CEO, succeeding Joe Gomes, effective March 14, 2025.

PowerPlan, Inc., a financial software provider for the energy sector, has announced Raphael (Rafi) Shure as its new President and CEO, succeeding Joe Gomes, who will transition to lead Procare Solutions on March 14, 2025. Shure joins PowerPlan with extensive experience, having served as COO at Aderant for over 12 years, contributing to significant growth in that company. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Senior Vice President Mike Corkery expressed confidence in Shure's leadership, while Gomes praised him as the right choice to guide PowerPlan's future success. Shure emphasized his enthusiasm for building on the foundation laid by Gomes and enhancing customer value. PowerPlan has been a key player in helping energy companies make informed financial decisions for over 30 years and operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies.

Appointment of Raphael Shure as new President and CEO positions PowerPlan for continued growth and innovation.

Shure's extensive experience and proven track record in the technology sector suggests strong leadership moving forward.

Transitioning Joe Gomes to Procare Solutions indicates a strategic succession planning within the Roper Technologies family.

PowerPlan's long-standing reputation in providing financial solutions for the energy industry reinforces its market position and customer trust.

The announcement of a new CEO may indicate potential instability or changes in leadership strategy at PowerPlan, which could concern stakeholders and clients about the future direction of the company.

Succession from Joe Gomes, who has contributed significantly to the company, might provoke unease about whether the new leadership can maintain or enhance the current company's performance and culture.

The transition of Joe Gomes to a different company raises questions about his exit and potential impacts on PowerPlan's ongoing projects or relationships that he established.

Who is the new President and CEO of PowerPlan?

Raphael (Rafi) Shure has been appointed as the new President and CEO of PowerPlan.

What position did Joe Gomes hold before transitioning?

Joe Gomes was the current CEO of PowerPlan before transitioning to lead Procare Solutions.

What prior experience does Rafi Shure bring to PowerPlan?

Rafi Shure previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Aderant, contributing to significant growth.

What is PowerPlan’s expertise in the energy industry?

PowerPlan specializes in financial software solutions that help utility and energy companies improve financial decisions.

How long has PowerPlan been operating in the energy sector?

PowerPlan has been providing solutions for over 30 years to the energy and utility industries.

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of financial software and solutions for the energy industry, today announced that



Raphael (Rafi) Shure



will join as its new President and CEO, to succeed Joe Gomes, PowerPlan’s current CEO. Gomes will transition to lead Procare Solutions, a Roper Technologies business, effective March 14, 2025.





Shure brings a proven track record of success in the technology sector. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Aderant. As a key member of the executive team for more than 12 years, he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s strong growth during that time. His expertise spans strategy, finance and customer operations. Shure holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA with honors distinction from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.





"Rafi’s appointment as CEO of PowerPlan marks an exciting new chapter for the company,” said Mike Corkery, Senior Vice President, Group Executive at Roper Technologies. “His proven leadership and strategic vision will undoubtedly drive PowerPlan's continued success and innovation. We are grateful for Joe’s outstanding contributions and look forward to his ongoing impact within the Roper Technologies family leading Procare."





Shure expressed his enthusiasm about joining PowerPlan, stating, "I am honored to join PowerPlan and work alongside such a talented team that’s delivering incredible customer value. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Joe has established and driving the company's continued success."





"Rafi’s extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal person to lead PowerPlan into its next phase of growth," said Gomes. “We’ve known each other for many years as part of the Roper leadership network and I’m confident that under his guidance, PowerPlan will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our customers."







About PowerPlan







For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. For more information, visit



www.powerplan.com



.







