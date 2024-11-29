News & Insights

Powerlong Real Estate Secures Approval for Financial Scheme

November 29, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (HK:1238) has released an update.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. has successfully gained approval from both Class A and Class B Scheme Creditors for its proposed Scheme, which involves substantial financial claims. The approval marks a critical step forward in the company’s holistic solution plan, as it now seeks court sanctioning to proceed further. This development could significantly impact the company’s financial restructuring and market positioning.

