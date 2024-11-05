Powerlong Real Estate Plans Convertible Bonds Issue

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (HK:1238) has released an update.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting on November 27, 2024, to seek approval for issuing Mandatory Convertible Bonds. These bonds, convertible into ordinary shares over a four-year term, aim to strengthen the company’s financial flexibility. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this significant financial strategy.

