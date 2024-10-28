Powerlong Real Estate Names KTC Partners as New Auditor

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (HK:1238) has released an update.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. has appointed KTC Partners CPA Limited as its new auditor, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Elite Partners CPA Limited. The decision, made with the audit committee’s recommendation, reflects the board’s confidence in KTC Partners’ independence, competence, and capability to perform a high-quality audit. This move is seen as beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

