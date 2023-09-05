Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKEX:1238) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 1.65

The average one-year price target for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKEX:1238) has been revised to 1.65 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 1.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.96 to a high of 2.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powerlong Real Estate Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1238 is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 94,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,548K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 14,663K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,906K shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1238 by 36.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,004K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,815K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 8,145K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares, representing an increase of 45.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1238 by 10.63% over the last quarter.

