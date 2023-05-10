Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKEX:1238) Price Target Decreased by 42.84% to 1.86

The average one-year price target for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKEX:1238) has been revised to 1.86 / share. This is an decrease of 42.84% from the prior estimate of 3.26 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 2.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.57% from the latest reported closing price of 1.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powerlong Real Estate Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1238 is 0.06%, an increase of 88.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.34% to 87,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,548K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,796K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1238 by 129.88% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 12,906K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,542K shares, representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1238 by 60.92% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,815K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,226K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 6,632K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,751K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1238 by 130.38% over the last quarter.

