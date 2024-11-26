Powerlong Real Estate Approves Convertible Bonds Issuance

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (HK:1238) has released an update.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. successfully passed a resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting, approving the issuance of Mandatory Convertible Bonds. The resolution gained overwhelming support with over 99.97% of votes in favor, highlighting strong shareholder backing for the company’s strategic financial initiatives.

