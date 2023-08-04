Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings (HKHKSZ:9909) Price Target Decreased by 11.39% to 6.91

The average one-year price target for Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings (HKHKSZ:9909) has been revised to 6.91 / share. This is an decrease of 11.39% from the prior estimate of 7.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.75 to a high of 10.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.65% from the latest reported closing price of 4.47 / share.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Maintains 6.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.71%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9909 is 0.00%, a decrease of 66.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.53% to 4,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,266K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 796K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 22.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9909 by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9909 by 42.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.