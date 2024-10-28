Powerlong Appoints KTC Partners as New Auditor

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited (HK:9909) has released an update.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited has appointed KTC Partners CPA Limited as its new auditor, effective from October 28, 2024, following the resignation of Elite Partners CPA Limited. The decision, recommended by the company’s Audit Committee, was based on KTC Partners’ expertise, independence, and favorable audit fee proposal. This move is expected to benefit the company and its shareholders.

