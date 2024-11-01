News & Insights

Powerlong Announces Board Roles and Governance Updates

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited (HK:9909) has released an update.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited has announced its list of directors and their roles within the company’s board committees. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with key positions held by HOI Wa Fong, NG Yi Kum, Estella, and LU Xiongwen. These changes reflect the company’s strategic governance structure as it navigates the dynamic financial markets.

