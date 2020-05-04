Powering the Capital Markets in the UAE

Earlier this spring, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced its largest ever technology upgrade throughout its history, powered by Nasdaq technology. Nasdaq’s cutting edge technology for trading, surveillance, depository, clearing and market data dissemination, will strengthen DFM’s leading position as a main driver of the capital markets’ development in the UAE. Furthermore, DFM announced this week the launch of Dubai Clear and Dubai CSD, the UAE’s first independent CCP for equity clearing and the first independent CSD.

We caught up with Maryam Fekri, CEO of the newly launched Dubai Central Clearing & Depository Holding, to discuss the journey of their technology upgrade.



1. What prompted you to implement this technology upgrade?

Technology is an important element in today’s market and plays a vital role in the continuous development of a market space. At DFM, our aim has always been to provide our stakeholders with world-class market infrastructure; which would not have been possible without moving to the most advanced technology. At the same time, DFM has endeavored to enhance its post-trade capabilities with the launch of an independent CCP and CSD. This meant that we had to move on to the next level of our technology to support margining and risk management on a real-time basis and provide our members with all data seamlessly. Nasdaq who have been our partners for a long time, are pioneers in this space and have a history of offering cutting-edge technology to various markets across the globe and had a product ready to support our new initiatives.

2. Throughout this journey, what has been the most positive experience?

The learning and knowledge sharing within and between our team and the Nasdaq team have been the most positive experiences in this technology journey for me. It’s a dynamic world and as we implement our projects, the parameters are ever-changing both in terms of the understanding and the market requirements, in line with international best practices. It is important that we are quick to learn and are also versatile to adapt to these changes, and make the required amendments to achieve the final goal which ultimately is to create shared value for all our stakeholders and the capital markets in our region.

3. Any takeaways during the process you want to share?

Beyond what I mentioned about the eagerness to learn and the adaptability as you go along, it is important to have a clear vision, an efficient team and a robust technology partner when you take over such large-scale projects because during the course of the project, you are always facing new challenges and dilemmas. When you know your vision and goal, and when you have a team that embodies the word team spirit and rallies behind a common goal, it certainly becomes a more positive process. It then comes down to the agility of the team, who should be ready to accept the new challenge and move on with the project to deliver the final product within the timelines.

4. Looking ahead - what excites you about the future and what do you most look forward to?

We have just begun our journey in this space by entering the post-trade world, especially CCP. It is a new direction here in the Middle East and most exchanges are working on setting up their CCP-entities. Being the first to enter this space, we have to make the most of it, including offering Clearing services to other exchanges in the region. This will require new development and changes in the way we do business and also education, internally and externally, to adapt to these changes. So I look forward to continue to pave the way in this space, to work with our dedicated team and partners to evolve post-trade and the capital markets of the region.