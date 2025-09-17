Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova's AI Tailwinds

A recent Buy upgrade from Melius Research has sharpened investor focus on GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), accompanied by a new, optimistic $740 price target. This signal from Wall Street is underpinned by a powerful catalyst transforming the energy sector: the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

The immense electricity consumption required by AI data centers is creating a generational demand for new power generation and grid capacity. This places GE Vernova, a foundational builder of the world's energy systems, in a prime position to capitalize on the build-out of the AI economy's essential infrastructure.

A Structural Shift in Energy Needs

The engine of the AI revolution runs on electricity, and its appetite is voracious. The complex computations required to train and operate AI models demand massive, power-intensive data centers that consume energy on a scale previously unseen.

This surge in consumption is creating a structural shift in global energy demand, straining existing infrastructure and creating an urgent, multi-billion-dollar need to expand the energy backbone of the digital world.

Meeting this challenge requires a two-pronged solution. First, a significant increase in reliable power generation is necessary to produce the sheer volume of electricity needed.

Second, the electrical grid itself must be modernized and expanded to transmit these immense new loads from power plants to the data centers that need them. This dual requirement has created a powerful and sustained investment cycle for the companies that provide the essential equipment and services.

The Engine Room of the AI Revolution

GE Vernova’s power segment is directly addressing the need for more electricity generation, and its recent performance shows it. The segment reported a 44% organic increase in orders during the second quarter of 2025, a clear signal that utilities are moving quickly to add capacity.

These orders included 20 heavy-duty gas turbines and 27 aeroderivative units, the latter of which management explicitly linked to the AI boom.

For investors, this translates into strong revenue visibility. The company's total backlog, a measure of future contracted revenue, grew to $128.7 billion. Its total gas equipment backlog and slot reservation agreements now stand at an impressive 55 gigawatts, providing a multi-year runway of future production.

Looking further ahead, GE Vernova’s progress on its BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) positions it as a key long-term provider of the carbon-free, 24/7 baseload power that will be essential for the next generation of large-scale AI campuses.

The Grid's Critical Upgrade Cycle

Generating more power is only half the solution; that energy must be reliably delivered. GE Vernova's electrification segment provides the critical picks and shovels for this massive grid modernization effort. The segment’s performance underscores this powerful trend, posting an impressive 20% organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025.

The most direct evidence of the AI impact comes from the company's CEO, who reported that GE Vernova secured nearly $500 million in data center-related orders in the first half of 2025 alone. This puts the company on pace to substantially surpass the $600 million in data center orders received for all of the prior year.

This demand has expanded the segment's equipment backlog to approximately $24 billion, a more than $6 billion rise from the previous year. This growth is driven by the sales of essential hardware, including high-voltage transformers, switchgear, and advanced grid solutions.

These are the necessary components to connect new data centers to the power supply and ensure grid stability.

Translating Demand into Shareholder Value

The robust demand from the AI sector is translating directly into a stronger financial outlook for GE Vernova. Management's confidence is clear, as it raised its full-year 2025 guidance for key metrics.

The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast increased from 8% to 9%, and the company raised its free cash flow projection by $1 billion to a new range of $3.0 to $3.5 billion.

This financial strength supports a robust capital allocation strategy, including a $6 billion share repurchase program. While the company's wind segment continues to navigate its turnaround, its challenges are being decisively overshadowed by the immense strength and profitability of the power and electrification segments.

For investors, the Melius upgrade is a key indicator that the market is beginning to fully appreciate GE Vernova as a legacy industrial and a core enabling technology provider for the AI revolution. With a clear, data-supported growth runway, the recent analyst optimism appears well-founded.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.