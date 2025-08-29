Powering AI's Future: Buy Energy Stocks for the AI Boom

Artificial intelligence is sending energy demand soaring.



It’s not hyperbolic to say that the AI age will die on the vine without a massive and rapid expansion of energy and the grid.



Wall Street is already cashing in on the newly minted symbiotic relationship between AI growth and skyrocketing energy demand.



The big money is diving into best-in-class stocks and upstarts across nuclear energy, natural gas, solar, power and electricity infrastructure, and beyond.



Institutional investors are increasingly confident in the AI energy trade because big government and big tech are throwing their collective force behind energy industry expansion.



A few next-generation energy stocks have already cemented themselves as surefire AI winners.



Countless others are fighting for their piece of this increasingly critical growth area of Wall Street and the economy.



Now it’s time for investors to buy the stocks that will fuel the AI age, no matter how artificial intelligence shakes up the economy or which hyperscalers eventually dominate.



The AI Energy Trade



The top-performing S&P 500 stock in 2024, which crushed Nvidia (258% vs. 171%), is a leader in natural gas, next-generation nuclear, and electrification.



Two of the top three performers last year were nuclear-heavy energy stocks.



One of those same stocks soared again in the first half of 2025, coming in second behind only Palantir.



Multiple upstart nuclear energy stocks have skyrocketed 400% or more in the past two years.



Meanwhile, a handful of established energy infrastructure companies and electrification standouts have crushed the market in 2025 and over the past several years.



Investors should follow AI hyperscalers and Wall Street and invest in companies ready to power AI.



Big Tech and Big Government Fuel Energy Growth



The biggest technology companies on the planet and the U.S. Federal Government are helping create an unstoppable energy investment megatrend that’s poised to last well beyond this decade.



Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are projected to spend upwards of $400 billion combined on AI capital expenditures in 2025 alone.



The AI hyperscalers all rushed to secure more power deals, especially from nuclear, natural gas, and solar. These tech giants are forming direct partnerships to help accelerate the development of next-generation nuclear energy technologies, solar and more.



At the same time, the U.S. government aims to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 after decades of stagnation, by cutting red tape, increasing tax incentives, partnering with nuclear energy companies, and beyond.



The goal is to spur innovation and, more importantly, rebuild the entire supply chain from uranium mining and refining to physically building far more nuclear power plants.



Meanwhile, a major U.S. solar energy company said at the end of July that its long-term growth runway remains intact and is supported by “America’s all-of-the-above power generation strategy” and the “positive overall emerging industrial and trade policy environment.”



Wall Street giants like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs view the AI-boosted energy transition and expansion as an essential pillar of economic and stock market growth over the coming decades.



Global investment in clean energy technologies and infrastructure is expected to hit $2.5 trillion in 2025 and grow.



Even oil-rich nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are investing billions of dollars into clean energy. Plus, China is blowing away the U.S. and the rest of the world when it comes to active nuclear power plant construction as it aims for energy independence in the AI age.



AI’s Unquenchable Thirst for Energy



U.S. electricity generation remained roughly flat between 2010 and 2023, as energy efficiency advancements across every aspect of the economy empowered huge economic and technological expansion without the need for a lot more power.



AI marks a paradigm shift for energy demand. U.S. electricity supply will have to expand at least 5x faster than it did the prior two decades just to meet AI demand, not to mention from the broader economy.



Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT use at least 10x the energy of a typical Google search, and large data centers can consume nearly as much electricity as a midsize city.



Data centers could jump from 4% of total U.S. power demand in 2023 to 12% in 2030.



Surging demand is already straining the grid and sending prices soaring.



The biggest U.S. power auction, held by grid operator PJM Interconnection in July, jumped 22% to new all-time highs, after soaring 800% last summer.



Finding AI Energy Stocks



Without more power and a robust grid, energy prices will soar more than they already have, and AI innovation will falter, eventually dragging the economy and the stock market down with it.



The need to expand the U.S. power base and the grid is the most critical challenge that AI hyperscalers, the government, and Wall Street are racing to solve.



Wall Street is growing increasingly confident that the AI boom will be powered by next-generation energy companies across various industries.



Therefore, investors should start buying stocks across nuclear energy, natural gas, solar, electrification, and energy infrastructure.



Good Investing,



Ben Rains



Ben Rains is a Stock Strategist focusing on large-cap technology companies, consumer-facing stocks, and beyond. He's Editor of Alternative Energy Innovators and Marijuana Innovators, and invites you to access the newest 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days report today.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position.







