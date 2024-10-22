News & Insights

Powerhouse Ventures’ Strategic Moves Signal Growth

October 22, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (PVL) reported a strong financial quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a cash position of $1.82 million and no debt, bolstered by profitable asset trades and a strategic portfolio company sale. The company is poised for growth with a proposed acquisition in the funds management sector, aiming to enhance shareholder value by transforming into a high conviction investment house. Additionally, PVL is expanding its corporate advisory services, leveraging opportunities from its investee network to drive revenue.

