Powerhouse Ventures Schedules 2024 AGM for Key Votes

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 21, 2024, at their Brisbane office, with options for online attendance. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial reports and the re-election of directors James Kruger, David McNamee, and Doron Eldar. Investors are encouraged to participate as these decisions could influence future company strategies.

For further insights into AU:PVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.