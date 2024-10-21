News & Insights

Powerhouse Ventures Schedules 2024 AGM for Key Votes

October 21, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 21, 2024, at their Brisbane office, with options for online attendance. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial reports and the re-election of directors James Kruger, David McNamee, and Doron Eldar. Investors are encouraged to participate as these decisions could influence future company strategies.

