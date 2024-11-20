Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. Cautions on Future Projections

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.
Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. has released a presentation highlighting potential future earnings and performance, but advises caution due to the inherent uncertainties in market conditions. The company emphasizes that these projections should not be taken as guarantees, as they are influenced by various risk factors.
