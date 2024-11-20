News & Insights

Powerhouse Ventures Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 20, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The meeting, held in Brisbane, confirmed the company’s strategic decisions, including the approval of its Employee Securities Incentive Plan and a 10% Placement Capacity. These outcomes highlight Powerhouse Ventures’ commitment to advancing micro-cap and emerging technology companies.

