Powerhouse Energy Secures Pivotal UK Patent

Powerhouse Energy (GB:PHE) has released an update.

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC has announced the granting of a UK patent for their innovative technology converting non-recyclable waste into low carbon energy, signifying a major achievement for the company’s technology validation. The newly patented process is expected to disrupt the clean energy market as it enables self-sustaining operations, reducing reliance on external gas sources. This development positions the company for growth in the UK and sets the stage for further patent progressions globally.

