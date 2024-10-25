Powerhouse Energy Awards 153 Million Share Options

Powerhouse Energy (GB:PHE) has released an update.

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC has announced the granting of share options to its board members and company secretary, with a total of 153 million options awarded at an exercise price of 1.10p. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to motivate its leadership as it continues to convert waste into low-carbon energy solutions. The options are set to vest from May 2025, offering potential long-term value for both the company and its stakeholders.

