Powerful Tailwinds are in Place for Zero-Emission Delivery Vehicles; What Investors Should Watch

The economy can be broken down into three main participants: Consumers, Businesses, and Government. When we see two of the three pivoting towards a theme, we know we need to pay attention. When we see all three moving in the same direction, we know that something powerful is happening. With Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) IPO expected next week, this week’s World Reimagined looks at how all three participants in the economy are creating powerful tailwinds for zero-emission delivery vehicles.

Let’s first look at the consumer. The pandemic made shopping from home even more attractive as consumers were forced to contend with various restrictions around the world. As we move towards a more normal(ish) world, some of those shopping habits are likely to remain as e-commerce sales continue to grow rapidly. That’s great for online retailers, but the pollution from all those delivery vehicles adds up. In fact, according to Patricio Portillo, an analyst for the Natural Resources Defense Council, “Transportation, in general, is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.” He further stated that “Fleet Vehicles— they make up a very small fraction of all the vehicles that are on our roads, about a quarter. But they have a very big outsize impact on both greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants that create smog because they are constantly running.”

According to the World Economic Forum, demand for urban last-mile delivery is expected to grow by 78% from 2020 to 2030, leading to 36% more delivery vehicles in the world’s most populous 100 cities, causing emissions to rise by nearly one-third.

Clearly, consumer demand for delivery services is helping to create a strong demand for delivery vehicles, and public policy is helping to steer growth towards zero-emission options. To combat the levels of pollution caused by delivery vehicles, some states in the U.S. are implementing incentives for companies to help decrease pollution levels through the adoption of zero-emission fleet vehicles. The effort is being led by California and is called the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation. It requires manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty vehicles to increase sales of zero-emissions models over time. Other states, including Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, and Colorado, are also considering the rule.

This push isn’t happening just in the U.S. For example, in the UK, London has developed an Ultra-Low Emission Zone that requires drivers to pay £12.50 daily to drive inside the region if their vehicle doesn’t meet the ULEZ emissions standards.

This brings us to the tailwind from businesses, which has multiple drivers, one of which is the lower maintenance required by EVs. Electric vehicles have fewer parts compared to combustion engine vehicles - such as the engine, a radiator, pistons, spark plugs, fuel pumps, cooling systems, exhaust systems, and timing belts, which makes vehicle maintenance a lot more hassle-free. These electric vehicles only need battery replacement or maintenance once every couple of years. In fact, research by automotive data experts KeeResources found that an electric car is at least 30% cheaper to service and maintain than an internal combustion-engine vehicle. On top of that, unlike combustion engines, electric vehicles are better suited to journeys involving the heavy stop-start city traffic usually encountered when delivering parcels and mail.

Between lower costs to operate, public policy, and societal pressures to shift towards a lower carbon footprint, it should be of no surprise that all the major delivery companies are starting to replace their existing fossil-fuel fleets with electric or low-emission vehicles. UPS (UPS) has invested in and partnered with Arrival, a UK startup that can also count Hyundai (HYMLF) and Kia (KIMTF) as its investors, to provide zero-emission delivery vehicles. DHL reports that zero-emission vehicles today make up around 20% of its fleet. With over 15,000 StreetScooter branded electric vans today, the company plans to grow to around 37,000 e-vehicles by 2025. Earlier this year, FedEx pledged to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. To accomplish this goal, the company will have 50% of its Express global pickup and delivery (PUD) vehicles purchased be electric, rising to 100% of all purchases by 2030.

Major retailers are also looking into building their own EV fleets. In August 2020, the Walmart-owned (WMT) Flipkart announced that it will transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2030, and Walmart is looking to operate an entire fleet of all-electric vehicles powered with 100% renewable energy to help achieve their goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. Ikea is looking to have 25% of its last-mile deliveries made by electric vehicles by 2025.

Last week, Amazon (AMZN) disclosed that it holds a 20% stake in Rivian, and Ford (F) reportedly holds a roughly 12% stake in the EV newcomer. Amazon expects to have 10,000 of the Rivian delivery vehicles on the road worldwide by 2022 and 100,000 by 2030 in an effort to achieve the company’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The Rivian IPO illustrates just how powerful these tailwinds are. According to an amended prospectus filed on November 1, Rivian Automotive is targeting a market cap of as much as $54.6 billion by offering 135 million shares priced between $57 and $62 with an option for up to an additional 20.25 million shares. The company plans to list as soon as next week on the Nasdaq under the symbol RIVN.

If the company does get a market cap of around $55 billion, that will give it a valuation that is three-fourths that of Ford, the world’s sixth-largest car manufacturer, two-thirds that of General Motors (GM), the world’s fourth-largest car manufacturer, and more than one-fifth that of Toyota Motor Corp (TM), the world’s largest car manufacturer by volume. Those are astounding comparisons for a company that noted in its most recent amended prospectus that it had delivered 145 R1Ts as of the end of October and expects to deliver 1,000 by year’s end. To put that in context, in 2017, Toyota Group produced 7.2 million motor vehicles in 2020 and 10.5 million in 2017. Still, given the empty pickup truck promises of both Nikola and Tesla (anyone remember Cybertruck?), Rivans ability to deliver and, given its backers, potential to scale gives these valuation projections at least some merit.

Rivian is far from alone, and there is a place for autonomous solutions here as well. Earlier this week, Nuro announced that it had secured $600 million in funding from Google (GOOG) and Kroger (KR) to continue the development of its autonomous delivery, battery-powered vehicle service.

Just last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval for Nuro to run its low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles, which are about 3.6 feet wide and 9 feet long, making them shorter and thinner than a Mini Cooper, but over a foot taller. They are permitted to travel up to 25 miles per hour and can be monitored and controlled by a human remotely if needed.

Not to be outdone by the newcomers, the OGs of the vehicle world are working on their own offerings as well. For example, Daimler (DDAIF) is working on hydrogen-powered fuel-cells for the electrification of its vehicles for both flexible and demanding long-haul transport. In late April 2021, the truck manufacturer began testing its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck. General Motors launched BrightDrop to focus exclusively on electric delivery vehicles. In September, BrightDrop announced the completion of the first production builds of the EV600 electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) delivery van, which it hopes to deliver to FedEx Express in time for the busy holiday delivery season. The production builds were the fastest vehicle program to market in GM's history, taking just 20 months from design to production.

The bottom line is that the online shopping so many of us love is seriously problematic for the environment, but once again, technology is coming to the rescue, providing low-to-zero emission delivery solutions that can not only get you what you want, when you want it but do so with minimal or no environmental impact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.