Powerful storm left 150 dead in Libya's Derna city- Red Crescent in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A powerful storm and floods in eastern Libya has left at least 150 people dead in Derna city and the toll could rise to 250, the head of the Red Crescent in Benghazi Kais Fhakeri told Reuters on Monday.

“We recorded at least 150 deaths after the collapse of buildings. We expect death toll to rise to 250. The situation is very catastrophic,” Fhakeri said.

