Powerful Pemex union veteran wins election for new chief

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Workers from Mexican state oil company Pemex have elected powerful union veteran Ricardo Aldana as the group's new leader, the Pemex union said in a statement late on Monday.

Aldana is an ally of Carlos Romero Deschamps, the former longtime Pemex PEMX.UL union boss who resigned in 2019 amid allegations of corruption. The Pemex union said Aldana claimed nearly 45,000 votes out of 63,700 votes that were cast during Monday's election.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

