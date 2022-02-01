US Markets

Powerful Pemex union veteran wins election for new chief

Contributors
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Workers from Mexican state oil company Pemex have elected powerful union veteran Ricardo Aldana as the group's new leader, the Pemex union said in a statement late on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Workers from Mexican state oil company Pemex have elected powerful union veteran Ricardo Aldana as the group's new leader, the Pemex union said in a statement late on Monday.

Aldana is an ally of Carlos Romero Deschamps, the former longtime Pemex PEMX.UL union boss who resigned in 2019 amid allegations of corruption. The Pemex union said Aldana claimed nearly 45,000 votes out of 63,700 votes that were cast during Monday's election.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular