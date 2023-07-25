Powerful MACD Indicator Suggests This Rally Has Legs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A lot of investors are worried about the current market rally’s sustainability. To those investors, we have one piece of advice: Stop worrying.

This isn’t a bear market rally. We aren’t going back to the depths of late 2022. Such concerns are unfounded and, quite frankly, wrong.

Instead, this is a brand-new bull market with a lot of runway ahead.

Simply consider this. The rare technical signal that marked the end of the dot-com crash and 2008 financial crisis was just triggered.

We see it as confirmation that this stock market rally is just getting started.

Bullish MACD Indicator Points to a Long Runway Ahead

One of the most popular technical indicators on Wall Street is the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator. It is a momentum indicator that compares the relationship between an asset’s exponential moving averages to determine long-term price-trend changes.

And for the first time since the bear market began in early 2022, the S&P 500’s monthly MACD indicator just flashed its first bullish crossover signal.

Back in the early 2000s, the dot-com crash ended – and a new multi-year bull market began – after the S&P 500 flashed its first bullish monthly MACD crossover in mid-2003.

The same was true for the 2008 financial crisis. A new decade-long bull market began after the S&P 500 flashed its first bullish monthly MACD crossover in August 2009.

In other words, the same rare technical indicator that successfully called the end of the modern era’s two biggest bear markets just flashed.

It is yet another sign that the 2022 bear market in stocks is over…

And that this stock market rally is just getting started.

The Party Is Just Getting Started

Since the bear market lasted throughout 2022, the S&P 500 just registered its first bullish monthly MACD crossover in over a year.

Historically speaking, that is strongly consistent with the start of a new multi-year bull market.

Whenever the market flashes a bullish monthly MACD crossover for the first time in over a year, stocks usually soar over the next few years.

Indeed, whenever this has happened in the past 70 years, stocks were higher a year later 100% of the time for an average return of 16%. Over the following three years, stocks were higher all but once (92% of the time) for an average return of 36%.

History says this rally is still in the first few innings.

The party is just getting started.

And this is a party you don’t want to miss.

The Final Word on the MACD Indicator

That’s why I want to tell you about what may be the best way to play this new stock market breakout.

It revolves around investing in the very technology that kick-started this market rally – ChatGPT.

After all, it launched in November 2022, right around when stocks bottomed. And since then, AI stocks have been 2023’s biggest winners.

ChatGPT is this stock market’s “firestarter,” if you will.

And I’ve unearthed a backdoor way to invest in it.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Powerful MACD Indicator Suggests This Rally Has Legs appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.