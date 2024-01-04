Powerful Inflows Send Regeneron Shares Surging

FXEmpire.com -

Regeneron Shares Power Higher with Inflows

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. Over the past 3 months, REGN’s stock has jumped as volumes picked up. That’s indicative of healthy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in REGN shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of healthcare names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Regeneron.

Regeneron Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support coupled with a healthy fundamental backdrop makes this company interesting. As you can see, REGN has had positive sales & earnings growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+24.3%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+51.8%)

Source: FactSet

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering higher. REGN is an earnings powerhouse.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Regeneron has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has had unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report many times. The blue bars below shows when REGN was a top pick:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit.

Regeneron Price Prediction

The REGN rally began months ago. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in REGN at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

